Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $7,703,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

