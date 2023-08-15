Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $988,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Dividend Announcement

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

