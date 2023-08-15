Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $512,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $493.45 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

