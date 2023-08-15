Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $934,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $236.83 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

