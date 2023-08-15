Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

