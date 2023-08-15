Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 459 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

