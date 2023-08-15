Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 2,636 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

