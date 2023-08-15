Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 279.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,725 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $193,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $302.57. 6,989,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,290,752. The firm has a market cap of $778.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.09.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

