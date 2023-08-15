Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 802,803 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,141,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. 1,162,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,611. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.