Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 974,705 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2,113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,705 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $101,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,530. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

