Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,112,144 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6,358.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,144 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $85,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

PayPal Stock Down 5.2 %

PYPL traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 19,476,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,412,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

