Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $108.85 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,216.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,765 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $108,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

