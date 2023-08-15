Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 276.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,209 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Textron worth $79,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 567,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $80.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

