Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 952,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,473,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Micron Technology by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 66,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 75,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 92,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

MU stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,746. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

