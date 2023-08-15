Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,339,883 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. 2,385,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
