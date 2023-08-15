Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GECCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

