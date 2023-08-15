Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 82.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

