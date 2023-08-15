Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.04

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 681,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,474. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Report on Golub Capital BDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

