Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Golem has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $202.91 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

