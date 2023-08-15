Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCKW. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Up 32.5 %

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Goal Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.

