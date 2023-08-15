Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.24. Approximately 105,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 213,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.