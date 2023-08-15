Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

