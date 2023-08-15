Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 3.31% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Price Performance

Shares of GREK stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 28,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,031. The company has a market cap of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.