Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 550,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 221,188 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.85 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

