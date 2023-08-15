Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 167,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 37,926 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $932.21 million, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 297.42% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.