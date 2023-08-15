Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 570,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

