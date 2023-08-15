Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Down 4.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. 409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getlink in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Getlink from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getlink presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
