Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 695,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,963,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,007.78% and a negative return on equity of 84.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Geron by 3,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth $31,491,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $19,602,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Geron by 4,315.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth $15,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

