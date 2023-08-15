Genuit Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Genuit Group Price Performance
GEN opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. Genuit Group has a 1-year low of GBX 244 ($3.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 424.50 ($5.39). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.59. The company has a market capitalization of £751.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2,016.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Genuit Group Company Profile
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
