Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.78. 862,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,243,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.