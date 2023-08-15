Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Director Sells $38,800.00 in Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GNE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,966. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 920,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genie Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Genie Energy by 259.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

