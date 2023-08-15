General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 9,097,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,574,860. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

