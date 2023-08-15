Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.51

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 533418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

