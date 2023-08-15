Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.34. Gannett shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 300,286 shares.

Specifically, CEO Michael Reed bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,673,822.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gannett Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $517.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

