Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $22,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

