Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 21,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 214,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $57,749.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 425,794 shares in the company, valued at $17,159,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $57,749.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 425,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,159,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,646,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,841,000 after buying an additional 118,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

