FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTCI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

In other FTC Solar news, insider Patrick Cook sold 229,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $536,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,053,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,225,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 229,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $536,538.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240,920 shares of company stock worth $3,676,124. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

