Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $410.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.33), with a volume of 62680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.36).

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.56 million, a P/E ratio of 954.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 508.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

