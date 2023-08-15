FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Down 4.9%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53. 156,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,380,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.76.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $15,821,000. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $13,297,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,343 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter worth $12,046,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

