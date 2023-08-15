FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Bought by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,015 shares during the period. FREYR Battery accounts for 16.9% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Down 6.9 %

FREY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 1,511,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.