Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) Shares Up 24%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Free Report) shot up 24% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $9.50. 1,205,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the average session volume of 169,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FACT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.