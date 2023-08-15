Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $121.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

