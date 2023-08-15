Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 5.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 273,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.