Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. Fortrea updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Fortrea Trading Down 13.7 %
Fortrea stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $37.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.
