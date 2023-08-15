Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTREGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. Fortrea updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Trading Down 13.7 %

Fortrea stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTRE

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.