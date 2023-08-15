Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 180,900 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,900 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNW

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.