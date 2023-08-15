Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $9,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.9 %

TXRH stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.