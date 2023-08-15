Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 461,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Forestar Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 132,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

