Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Reduced by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after buying an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,691,000 after purchasing an additional 163,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,031,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

FMX stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $111.84. 71,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

