Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.00

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Up 15.2 %
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
