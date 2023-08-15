Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Down 0.9%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

